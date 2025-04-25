FBI arrests Milwaukee judge for allegedly helping defendant evade ICE agents

The FBI arrested Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an undocumented defendant avoid ICE agents in her courthouse last week.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest on X, stating Dugan "intentionally misdirected federal agents" who were attempting to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz during his April 18 court appearance on misdemeanor battery charges. Though Flores-Ruiz was eventually caught, Patel said the judge's actions "created increased danger to the public."

As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Court records show ICE agents arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse with an arrest warrant and identified themselves to security. When directed to meet with the Chief Judge, sources told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Dugan led Flores-Ruiz and his attorney through a side door and down a private hallway to the public area of the 6th floor.

Local officials have split on Dugan's actions. State Rep. Ryan Clancy praised her for using her position "to protect someone from an agency that has repeatedly, flagrantly abused its own power." But former Milwaukee alderman Bob Donovan called it the most "irresponsible act by an officer of the court" he had seen in his career.

"The last thing we want is to interfere with the legal process or sow doubt in those summoned to the courthouse about whether or not they will receive fair, impartial justice," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley had said after previous ICE arrests at the courthouse.

