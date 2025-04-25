Hero dog rescues lost 2-year-old boy in desert wilderness

After being lost in the desert wilderness for 16 hours, a 2-year-old boy was rescued by a smart and caring dog. The dog, Buford, found the boy near a tree and guided him back to safety at Buford's owner's nearby ranch, where they were able to get help. Rescue teams had been searching all night without success, and the boy's parents were incredibly relieved when he was found.

Buford the dog is a true hero, and people from around the world have been sending him treats and gifts in the mail. In this sweet video, Buford is reunited with the young boy a week after the incident. Buford became an honorary member of the search and rescue team who spent hours looking for the child, and received a special blue vest with his name on it.

I'm so glad this boy was found and brought back to safety. I was also very happy to hear that Buford was fed a steak dinner after the rescue. Buford the dog deserves all the treats, toys, and belly rubs in the world for being such a superhero.

