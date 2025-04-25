Man breaks ice bath record while we watch from our heated blankets (video)

How long can this dude stay submerged in ice from neck to toe? André Belibi Eloumou from France trained for four years in order to break the current record for how long a person can stay submerged in ice. Eloumou was indeed able to stay chill enough to break the record, and at 4 hours and 5 minutes, he achieved his goal.

Despite the hail and lightning that day, Eloumou was able to stay focused on breaking the record. It must have felt so nice to return to warmth after this level of cold endurance. I find it fascinating that someone can do this without getting hypothermia.

As someone who often needs a sweater when everyone around me is fine in a t-shirt, I can't believe anyone would willingly do this. I'm personally OK with being a wimp when it comes to the cold, but it's pretty cool that other people like to challenge their limits like this. I like watching these kinds of videos while swaddled in a ridiculously large fleece blanket.



