Panda Express reverses mask ban for employees after public outcry

Last week, news began circulating that fast casual restaurant Panda Express was implementing a new company-wide mask policy that would ban masks for its workers, unless they were "required for specific job duties or safety protocols," or if workers jumped through hoops to apply for an exemption due to "medical, religious, or other protected reasons." A photo of the notice, which was originally distributed to Panda Express stores by the corporate office on April 15, was posted by a Panda Express employee shortly thereafter on a subreddit created by Panda Express employees to discuss the company and their work. Along with the photo, the employee wrote, "Anyone else's store put up this notice?" While the original post has been deleted, the image quickly spread across other social media platforms, and I've transcribed the full text, below:

Company-Wide Mask Policy—Not Applicable in California At Panda, we are dedicated to providing a warm, welcoming, and engaging environment for both our guests and associates. Open and friendly interactions are a key part of our hospitality philosophy, and clear communication—including the ability to see facial expressions—enhances teamwork and guest service. To ensure consistency across all locations while balancing individual needs, we are introducing the following guidelines regarding mask usage for all associates. Policy: *Beginning April 20, 2025 associates should not wear a mask covering any part of their face while working, unless required for specific job duties or safety protocols. *Guests are welcome to wear masks at their discretion. *Associates desiring an exemption to this policy for medical, religious, or other protected reasons should speak with their manager or HR. *This policy applies to all associates, both front-of-house and back-of-house, except in locations where local or state regulations require otherwise. *Associates in California should note that this policy is not applicable in California due to pending state legislation. Panda remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace and will work with individuals to address specific needs while maintaining a high standard of teamwork and guest service. This approach ensures consistency across our locations while allowing for appropriate accommodations when needed. Any accommodation requests must be submitted in the LOA/Accommodation Portal for review and approval.

The policy quickly garnered backlash from employees, customers, and the general public. Here are some representative responses decrying the policy:

People shouldn't need to disclose their private medical information to protect themselves and customers from airborne disease. Masks have always been important in the food industry. I worked in food plants and they were compulsory in the 80s. So this is nonsense. I will not set foot in their restaurant and feel bad for their employees Even if you got a doctor's note and could wear a mask… How would it feel having to go to a workplace whose values are actively against something you do to protect your health? It's either that people don't understand this, or the intent is actually malicious. I guess washing your hands after using the bathroom is optional too? Good to know. How about wearing gloves? That optional too? Irresponsible and heartless. You just lost a customer. I'm always impressed when employees have my best interest in mind.. and wear a mask for their's and my safety.. esp from a BSL3 lab leak virus that persist to harm immunity and cause cancers.

Many folks also responded to the news by stating they were going to contact Panda Express directly and express their anger and discontent about the policy. The calls and emails must have worked, because just a few days later Panda Express changed their minds and sent out an email to management rescinding their previous policy and laying out a new policy. The email containing the new, flip-flopped policy was also posted by an employee over on the Panda Express subreddit. The Reddit post is entitled "Mask policy didn't last long oops!!!" and is currently still available for viewing. Just in case it gets deleted, here's what it says:

TO : PIC/SM/GM/ACO/RDO/VPOs ACTIONS REQUESTED: Effective Immediately. BE AWARE that the mask policy communicated on 4/15/25 will no longer apply; The health and wellbeing of our associates will always come first If associates prefer to wear a mask, whether it's for health, family-related, or religious reasons, they may still do so As always, if an associate is sick, they should follow our Illness Policy provided in our Associate Handbook (SEE attached for reference) REMOVE the policy that was communicated on 4/15/25 immediately (title, "New Mask Policy – Not Applicable in California") if posted in the store

This is another amazing example of public pressure working to call out and correct injustice! COVID-19 is and has always been, among other things, a labor issue—absolutely no one should be forced to expose themselves or others to infectious diseases while at work, period. I'm thrilled that Panda Express has reversed its harmful anti-masking policy, and I urge other companies who have already implemented or are contemplating mask bans (Starbucks—I'm looking at you!) to take the health of their workers more seriously.