Secure cloud storage deal: 10TB of encrypted space for a one-time payment

TL;DR: Internxt is a private, encrypted Dropbox alternative that offers 10TB of lifetime cloud storage for just $279.99, using code STORAGE20 through April 27.

Between rising subscription costs and concerns about data privacy, finding a trustworthy and permanent cloud storage solution is more critical than ever. Internxt is stepping in with a secure and affordable alternative, offering 10TB of lifetime cloud storage for $279.99 using the promo code STORAGE20.

Internxt puts privacy front and center. Before your files even leave your device, they're encrypted and split into fragments, which are stored across a decentralized network. It's a zero-knowledge setup, which means no one, not even Internxt, can access your files unless you give them permission.

With 10TB of storage, you have room to back up just about everything: vacation photos, work projects, family videos, sensitive documents, and more. Files sync across all your devices, and the platform is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and any web browser.

Just how much 10TB can hold?

2.5 million photos – Based on an average 4MB image size from smartphones

– Based on an average 4MB image size from smartphones 250,000 songs – Roughly 40MB per track at high quality

– Roughly 40MB per track at high quality 6,500 hours of HD video – Based on 1.5GB/hour for 1080p footage

– Based on 1.5GB/hour for 1080p footage 3,300 full-length movies – Averaging about 3GB per film

– Averaging about 3GB per film 10 million documents – Standard PDFs or Word files under 1MB

– Standard PDFs or Word files under 1MB Complete backups of a 100GB laptop – Useful for rotating archives

– Useful for rotating archives Thousands of large project files – Ideal for creatives, engineers, or anyone working with Photoshop, CAD, or Final Cut Pro

– Ideal for creatives, engineers, or anyone working with Photoshop, CAD, or Final Cut Pro Secure long-term archives – Store tax records, legal forms, old client projects, and more without cluttering your devices

Internxt is also very user-friendly. You can easily share files via secure links, automatically back up folders, and organize your content with a clean and intuitive interface. Whether you're looking to break up with monthly cloud fees or just want more control over your digital life, Internxt is built for both security and simplicity.

Use code STORAGE20 at checkout to get $70 off 10TB of Internxt Cloud Storage, locking in the $279.99 lifetime price. This deal runs through April 27 at 11:59 P.M. PST, so don't wait!

Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription: 10TB Plan – $349.99

See Deal

