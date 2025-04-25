Tech companies want to buy Chrome from Google after anti-trust ruling

Google may be broken up as a result of a court ruling that it abused its monopoly in online advertising. One outcome may be having to sell Chrome, the web browser it spitroats users with. And it looks like pretty much everyone in tech wants a chance to get it. OpenAI made clear its interest, followed by Perplexity yesterday. And today, Yahoo expressed interest—a particularly amusing prospect as it owns the derelict Netscape brand. The Verge's Lauren Feiner:

Yahoo seems to agree that owning a web browser is a very important portal for search, and is looking to run its own, either through developing or buying one. Yahoo Search General Manager Brian Provost testified that about 60% of search queries are done through a web browser; many people search directly from the address bar. That's why, Provost testified, since last summer Yahoo has been "actively internally developing a prototype of a browser" to understand what it would need to do to put one out in the market. He added that Yahoo is in "ongoing" discussions with other companies about buying a browser, though he would not publicly state which ones it's in talks with.

My favorite conspiracy theory is that Google is making Google search suck to make AI search chatbots more appealing.

