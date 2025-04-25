The Last of Us is getting rereleased for the fourth time to capitalize on show hype

Just when I think Naughty Dog might finally be making another game, they blindside me. The studio has attained Bethesda-level infamy for seemingly being unable to move away from their most popular game, with The Last of Us now being released a total of four times for three separate generations of PlayStation consoles (without even mentioning the second game and its wholly unnecessary remaster). The latest helping of post-apocalyptic dad pain comes as part of The Last of Us Complete, a compilation released to cash in on the second season of the show with a name that hopefully indicates the end of The Last of Us content for the time being.

Not that I dislike The Last of Us, you understand. Games take quite a bit of time and money to make, is all, and I can't help but feel like those resources may have been better spent telling original stories instead of the same one so many times. I'm much more interested in seeing what's going on with that weird space bounty hunter game Naughty Dog is doing than stepping into Joel's dirty boots again. Those things are gross.