Trump's surgeon general pick needs emergency treatment for truth deficiency

Trump's nominee for Surgeon General was caught by CBS News doctoring her medical pedigree like a teenager editing their fake ID. Turns out our Dr. Janette Nesheiwat got her degree from a Caribbean medical school — which she conveniently forgot to mention while claiming she graduated from the University of Arkansas.

This Nesheiwat also brands herself as "double board-certified," a claim that's about as legitimate as a spine adjustment from a mall massage chair. Records show she's certified in exactly one thing: family medicine. Someone should tell her that binge-watching "Grey's Anatomy" doesn't count as a second certification.

There's nothing inherently wrong with Caribbean medical schools. But there's everything wrong with trying to Memory Hole your diploma. Pro tip: When you're nominated for Surgeon General, maybe don't treat your medical degree like that embarrassing LiveJournal from 2004.

If confirmed, she'll be America's chief source of "best scientific information available." Perhaps she can write herself a prescription for chronic truth deficiency.

