Bear enjoys playhouse slide

In this footage, a woman exclaims "Oh my goodness" as she watches a bear climb into a family playhouse and plunge merrily down the slide. The Associated Press got in touch with Sarah Loving, who explained the charming if slightly alarming sight.

"He made it to the landing and then went down the slide, like he had done it before," the Simsbury, Connectcut woman told them, "They seemed so comfortable on the playscape," said Loving, whose family moved to Simsbury about two years ago, not knowing they might run across bears. "We just kept joking that they probably have been before, but we have not seen a bear go down playscape before, ever. That was a first."

Bears are fond of slides, evidently. Here's some more examples of the charmin' alarmin' beasts taking over the playground.

