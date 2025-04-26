Darwin award nominee shows us one weird trick to beat traffic

Watch someone take a little shortcut around cars and pedestrians by simply riding their bike over the extremely narrow and high railing of a bridge. There are no ropes or harnesses involved in this wild stunt. The biker in the video rides on the narrow ridge with so much confidence that it makes it seem like this is their daily route to work.

I wonder what cars below thought as they looked up to see a biker pedaling along, way above their heads. As a driver, this would make me super anxious. I'd probably stop the car and turn back if I saw this in the distance.

Riding a bike on the ground is scary enough for me. I'm not sure I'd try this stunt for any amount of money. As an introvert, though, I might attempt to pull this bike stunt out of desperation if it meant escaping an awkward run in with someone I'm trying to avoid on the sidewalk.

