Trump underwater in most policy areas, including immigration

A New York Times poll finds Donald Trump achieving a record low rating for a president 100 days into their administration, with 42% of respondents approving of the job he's doing and 54% disapproving. Moreover, he's underwater in every policy area they cared to chart, including the one that's supposedly his strongest: immigration.

For years, one of Mr. Trump's political assets — perhaps a relic from his years hosting "The Apprentice" — has been the widespread view that he is a businessman who knows what he is doing when it comes to the economy. Not in this poll. Mr. Trump's approval rating on the economy was only 43 percent. Just as worrisome for him: Voters don't seem to think he understands their problems.

Fox News's own poll offered a similarly bleak assessment, with 44% of respondents approving of his time so far in office. Trump ranted online at the right-wing channel, a constant source of political support—but not in that segment, where Brit Hume and Bret Beier pointed out that Obama, Bush and Biden were much more popular at this point in their presidencies.

Worse still were numbers from Reuters, apparently the first from a major pollster to put Trump's approval rating in the thirties. He's already in late-term Corpse Biden territory after barely a few weeks at the helm. Reuters' polls were notable during Trump's first term for their relative positivity—he never dipped below the mid-40s.

Just 37% of respondents to the six-day poll that concluded on Monday approve of Trump's handling of the economy, down from 42% in the hours after his January 20 inauguration, when he promised to supercharge the economy and bring about a "Golden Age of America."

The fact that Trump is now underwater 4 points on immigration (and underwater 21 points in the specific case of wrongly-deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia!) should encourage those Democrats afraid of the issue. Now that the polls suggest that opposing these policies is popular, it would be odd if they suddenly stopped obsessing over polls.