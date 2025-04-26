Your second phone number is calling, and it's not a scam

TL;DR: Get a lifetime UK phone number with texts and minutes for only $30 with this Hushed line. There are no strings attached.

Let's be honest: giving out your real phone number in 2025 is practically an act of bravery. Between spam calls, clingy exes (yikes!), sketchy Craigslist buyers, and that one "networking contact" who now won't stop texting you motivational quotes, it's a hot mess. Sometimes, you just need a backup number.

Enter Hushed, your new digital wingperson. For a one-time payment of $30 (reg. $150), you get a lifetime UK phone number with 1,000 minutes and 6,000 texts per year. That's right—no monthly fees, commitments, or weird contracts that feel like you're signing away your soul. Just a secondary phone number!

So, what exactly can you do with this second number? The answer is everything, like:

Create a safe space for dating apps (because no one wants to accidentally give their phone number to a deep-down creep).

Keep your work and personal life blissfully separate.

Post on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist without inviting weirdos into your personal DMs.

Prank your friends with a fancy British accent (you know you want to).

And yes, your Hushed line comes with a real phone number. You can text, call, and voicemail like the classy, privacy-loving legend you are. It even works over WiFi or data, so you're not tethered to a traditional signal. Plus, you can customize your voicemail, forward calls, or just ghost people in peace. Hushed doesn't judge!

Oh, and did we mention your secondary line is yours forever? As in, till death do you and your UK burner line part. There aren't any surprise fees or renewal costs—just your own personal line to keep things low-key (or very high-key, depending on your vibe).

So go ahead and live your double-life fantasy. Or, just keep your main line free of chaos and randoms. Either way, Hushed is ready when you are.

Grab your lifetime Hushed UK phone number while it's price-dropped to just $30 for a little while longer. Future you will thank you.

Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription – $30

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.