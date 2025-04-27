Daring bald eagle rescue feels uncomfortably metaphorical

Bald eagles: the symbol of America since time immemorial (actually about three hundred years ago). Strong, proud, majestic and- oh, this one is caught in a dirty river. Luckily, a good Samaritan was nearby to pluck the terrified bird from from the Shubenacadie River in Novia Scotia, carrying her back to shore and incurring a few pecks in a nonetheless heartwarming rescue.

The country the bald eagle represents is going through its own dire straits at the moment, making it hard not to relate to the flailing eagle. Is a giant Canadian showing up to pluck us out of our troubles so much to ask for? At this point, I'd take being the eleventh province over putting Elon in charge.

