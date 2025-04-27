Get this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook for just $79, saving over $200

TL;DR: Lenovo 300E 11.6" Chromebook is just $79.99 (MSRP $284) — It has a touchscreen, long battery life, and helps reduce e-waste.

This isn't the laptop you buy to edit your indie film or launch a 3D animation career. This is the laptop you use to watch The Last of Us in bed, pay your internet bill, and maybe knock out a spreadsheet.



The Lenovo 300E Chromebook is simple, compact, and dependable. It's got an 11.6-inch touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Chrome OS runs smoothly for everyday tasks and supports Google Workspace for productivity, as well as Android apps through the Google Play Store. With up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a solid companion whether you're at a café, library, or the couch.

This is why it's such a great deal

It cuts down on costs and waste. Because it's refurbished, you're giving existing tech a second life instead of sending it to a landfill. Each unit has been professionally inspected and tested to ensure it meets quality standards, so you're getting a reliable device at a major discount.

Grab the Lenovo 300E Touchscreen Chromebook now for $79.99 and feel good about your budget — and the planet.

Lenovo 300E 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB Storage (Refurbished) – $79.99

