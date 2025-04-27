"Revenge bedtime procrastination" is your brain's way of screaming for help (video)

I didn't know there was a term for staying up late because you feel like you didn't get enough "me time" during the day. I do this often and find it to be an irritating cycle that I get stuck in when I'm overwhelmed. The term is called revenge bedtime procrastination, and this funny yet informative video explains why it happens and how to deal with it.

The beginning of the video shows a woman sitting on the couch at night, staying up too late. Then, another version of herself pops up and begins asking things like "What am I doing? Why am I staying up this late when I know I need my sleep?" The video defines revenge bedtime procrastination as "a phenomenon in which people who don't have much control over their daytime life refuse to sleep early in order to regain some sense of freedom during late night hours." Sound familiar? If you find yourself to be a revenge bedtime procrastinator, there are steps you can take to deal with the situation if it's making you feel tired and drained.

Some people are naturally night owls, and if you have the luxury of sleeping in and enjoy staying up late, then using the night as a time to have your "me time" may not be a bad thing. If you find yourself exhausted every day from staying up too late, though, it may be because there's not enough time for you to focus on your own needs during the day.

My revenge bedtime procrastination was worst when I was in a phase of my life where I was busy working on various things from early morning until late at night. There's not one solution to solving this issue, but being honest with yourself about your needs is a good first step. Finding some personal time for myself daily, even if it's just an hour or two, helps me end my day at a reasonable hour and get to bed earlier.



