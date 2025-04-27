Upgrade your space with these minimalist LED corner floor lamps

TL;DR: This small-space-friendly corner-style LED light offers millions of color combinations and effects, and is available in a two-pack for a low price of $109.97.

This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine all over this apartment, because it's a bright LED lamp with over 16 million color combinations. And it's just $109.97 for a two-pack. Bring both visibility and style to your space by using these space-saving, corner-angle lamps to change the tone.

You've got room for more light in your life

Even if you're living in the tiniest studio where you can cook breakfast while lying in bed, you can fit in this bright corner lamp. Meant to fit flush in a 90-degree corner, this lamp, which is just under five feet tall, has a heavy metal base with secure rubber feet to keep it in position.

The 20W LED RGBCW strip reflects light onto the corner walls, where you can adjust the brightness and choose from millions of light combinations to suit your space's look.

Use the remote to shuffle the color combos and effects. Choose a mix of colors or a single soft white, whatever the vibes are that day. You can add some personality or mood lighting with just the click of a button. Red and green at the holidays. A sunset glow on a rainy day. Whatever combo and sequence of motion you can think of, try it out on these lamps.

The remotes control their on and off as well. Turn them on with the remote after you've already gotten in bed — no need to get cold walking to the wall switch.

Add some light to your life for less without even needing a coupon when you go for this two-pack of corner floor lamps for just $109.97 (reg. $299).

Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp (White/2-Pack) – $109.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.