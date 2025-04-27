When you can't decide between vacuuming or skating, do both wrong (video)

Skating on a skateboard is old news for some folks, like this guy who skates around on two vacuum cleaners while wearing a suit. Watch him take on a skate ramp with his vacuum skates like a pro. I'd like to think this is what he does when he cleans his house (including the suit and glasses).

I like the way it looks like the vacuum attachments are propelling him around, as if he's standing on some kind of jetpack device. The vacuum attachments do seem to come in handy for balance, though. They're like the vacuum-skater equivalent of ski poles.

If I saw someone doing this in public, I'd immediately want to be their friend. Not only is this a hilarious way to skate, but the guy is really talented, too. He's able to do all kinds of tricks on his vacuum skates, and I'm amazed by it.

See also: Cat kicks oncoming Roomba like a boss