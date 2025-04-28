Don Jr's new grift: selling access



For just half a million, you too can party with Team Trump at Don Jr's new club.

Donald Trump Jr and some large MAGA donors are opening a sleazy, "exclusive" club in Washington DC that'll provide access to Team Trump for a hefty price. Having spent years complaining about Hunter Biden's imaginary misdeeds, Don Jr is doing precisely the kind of stuff he accused Biden of.

The "Executive Branch" is the brainchild of Malik and the president's eldest son, and their partners at conservative fund 1789 Capital. It will be located in Georgetown. Their goal, the people familiar with the plans say, is to create the highest-end private club that Washington has ever had, and cater to the business and tech moguls who are looking to nurture their relationships with the Trump administration. The referral requirements and prohibitive pricing is meant to ensure the C-suite crowd can mingle with Trump advisers and cabinet members without the prying eyes of the press and wanna-be insiders. The price tag won't be a problem for Trump's cabinet — given it's by far the wealthiest in history. Politico

