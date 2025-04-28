Filling a 3D printer with Nutella for a truly flawless breakfast

How many times have you tried to spread something on a slice of toast, only to end up with too much, too little, or worst of all, jam on your fingers? No more. We live in the future now, and the science exists to deliver us from this age-old problem. Filling a 3D printer with Nutella instead of the usual plastic filament to get a perfect, machined spread is a solution that's just weird enough to work.

Is it a gross misuse of expensive equipment? Absolutely not – it's a delicious misuse of expensive equipment. But Nutella is worth it, and the sheer perfection of the end product is a true thing of beauty.