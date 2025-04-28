Ingenious 3D-printed plants help out around the house

Imagine, if you will, shaking salt out from a cactus, keeping your toothbrush on a leaf, or using a plant pot as an end table. This isn't some kind of weird solarpunk story pitch, but in fact the purview of ForgeCore, an engineer and 3D printer bringing his cute-yet-functional plant-based ideas to life. Leaf coasters, trellis storage, bonsai calendars – the mind boggles at how many uses he can squeeze out of just one plant, and it's that ingenuity that's helped him amass such a large following. They're perfect to go in your 3D-printed house!

If you're a 3D printing enthusiast yourself, you can even give his designs a try. Be warned – as you've probably gleaned from the videos, they're a little advances.