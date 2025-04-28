Ingenious 3D-printed plants help out around the house

Looks good, works well. Image via ForgeCore on Thangs (yes, the website is really called that) Looks good, works well. Image via ForgeCore on Thangs (yes, the website is really called that)

Imagine, if you will, shaking salt out from a cactus, keeping your toothbrush on a leaf, or using a plant pot as an end table. This isn't some kind of weird solarpunk story pitch, but in fact the purview of ForgeCore, an engineer and 3D printer bringing his cute-yet-functional plant-based ideas to life. Leaf coasters, trellis storage, bonsai calendars – the mind boggles at how many uses he can squeeze out of just one plant, and it's that ingenuity that's helped him amass such a large following. They're perfect to go in your 3D-printed house!

If you're a 3D printing enthusiast yourself, you can even give his designs a try. Be warned – as you've probably gleaned from the videos, they're a little advances.