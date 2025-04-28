The influential Signal chatrooms where tech billionaires and their courtiers swung far-right

Ben Smith published a fascinating exposé on the Signal chats where tech bros, billionaires and their courtiers in the press swung, mostly covertly, to the pro-Trump right over the last decade—and "vibe shifted" media coverage.



The tone was jesting, but "Marc radicalized over time," Hanania recalled. Hanania said he found himself increasingly alienated from the group and the shift toward partisan pro-Trump politics, and he came to see the chat he'd established as a "vehicle for groupthink." (A friend of Andreessen's said it was Hanania, not Andreessen, who had shifted his politics.) The group continues without him. Hanania argued with the other members "about whether it's a good idea to buy into Trump's election denial stuff. I'd say, 'That's not true and that actually matters.' I got the sense these guys didn't want to hear it," he said. "There's an idea that you don't criticize, because what really matters is defeating the left." He left the group in June of 2023.

Richard Hanania was an out-and-out white supremacist ("we need more policing, incarceration, and surveillance of black people") whose views haven't drifted all that far since. That he is too left for the guys in these chats is trouble.

Re: the chatrooms, to summarize:

• They started out as a sort of private debate club for billionaires, courtiers and elite media, but went right-wing and pro-Trump over time.

• They think of themselves as victims of mass censorship online by wokes and DEIs and all that. To them the chats are like "samizdat"—banned books covertly shared by everyday people in the Soviet bloc.

• The key figure is Silicon Valley investor Marc Andreeson, both in terms of him always posting and, Smith quotes, with "unspoken gravitational pull."

• They invited "reactionary centrist" types in but eventually ditched them. The centrist types took freedom of speech seriously, but the tech bros (despite their own complaints about "censorship") see censorship as a political weapon to be used to their own advantage.





The conservatives had thought the Harper's letter writers were their allies in an all-out ideological battle, and considered their position a betrayal. Andreessen "went really ballistic in a quite personal way at Thomas," a participant recalled. The group ended after Andreessen "wrote something along the lines of 'thank you everybody, I think it's time to take a Signal break,'" another said.

• The winner of that imbroglio was the right-wing activist Christopher Rufo, who apparently saw the chats as his opportunty to "radicalize tech elites …for the right."



• They think (and probably are correct) in thinking the organizational groupthink of these chats is responsible for a corresponding media vibe shift to the right. Smith reports, for example, a hate campaign was organized against journalist Taylor Lorenz, and mainstream coverage for monarchist pundit Curtis Yarvin.

• Except for winks and nods on podcasts and in news stories by clued-in pundits, these groups have managed to avoid significant media coverage. But they're getting leaky and fractious because Trump's second term is already a total disaster.