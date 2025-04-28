Trump scares conservative Canadian candidate: "President Trump, stay out of our election"

As Canadians head to the polls today, an unhinged Truth Social post by Donald Trump threw conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre into a panic: "President Trump, stay out of our election."

As if Trump himself were running for Canadian prime minister, his post this morning began by wishing Canadians "good luck," before quickly devolving into a delusional MAGA push to "elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power…have your car, steel, aluminum, lumber, energy, and all other businesses, quadruple in size, with zero tariffs or taxes, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st state of the US."

"…It was meant to be!" Trump's long-winded campaign pitch ended. "America can no longer subsidize Canada with the hundreds of billions of dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a state!"

Poilievre — whose own Conservative Party once had a 25% lead over the Liberals, until it evaporated in March thanks to Trump — quickly reacted with a flabbergasted post of his own:

President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state. Today Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen our country, stand on our own two feet and stand up to America from a position of strength."



Conservative Canadians will soon see how their party fared under the Trump wrecking ball. Meanwhile, Poilivere's opponent, Prime Minister Mark Carney, took this opportunity to post a video reminding Canadian voters that "the crisis in the United States" is unsettling, "but this is Canada. And we decide what happens here. Let's choose to be united and strong."

