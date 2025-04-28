Windows 11 Pro can now help you shop smarter — it's under $15 for a limited time

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro isn't just about looks or speed; it's built for the way we live and work today. And if you've been putting off upgrading, now's the time: you can grab a lifetime license for just $14.97, but this offer is ending soon.

One of the coolest new features in Windows 11 Pro is Copilot, a built-in AI assistant that can do much more than answer basic questions, such as helping you shop on Amazon. Copilot can now help you summarize Amazon reviews directly in Microsoft Edge. Instead of digging through hundreds of customer comments, you can get a quick AI-powered summary of verified reviews, making it easier to pick the best product without the guesswork. It's like having a superpowered research assistant built into your browser.

Beyond shopping, Windows 11 Pro is packed with upgrades that make everyday life easier. Snap layouts and virtual desktops keep your windows organized. Enhanced voice typing and a more powerful search bar help you get work done faster. Plus, DirectX 12 Ultimate improves gaming performance, providing smoother graphics and better frame rates, whether you're gaming casually or pushing your hardware to its limits.

Security also gets a major boost: Windows 11 Pro offers advanced tools like Smart App Control, BitLocker encryption, TPM 2.0 security chips, and secure biometric login with Windows Hello. Whether you're working, browsing, or playing, you'll have serious protection against modern threats.

And if you're a Mac-curious PC user, there's even more to love. The clean, intuitive Windows 11 interface feels sleek but familiar, with easy updates and customization options.

This version gives you a lifetime license for one compatible PC. All you need to do is redeem your license after purchase and enjoy the upgrade.

This version gives you a lifetime license for one compatible PC. All you need to do is redeem your license after purchase and enjoy the upgrade.

