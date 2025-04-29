$60 million Navy fighter jet slides off USS Truman and sinks to bottom of the sea

When Houthi rebels took aim at the USS Harry S. Truman last week, the aircraft carrier's evasive action had an expensive consequence: a $60 million F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet slid off and sank to the bottom of the ocean.

As reported in AP, the costly mishap occurred as crew members were towing the aircraft across the carrier's hangar bay. When the ship executed what officials described as "a hard turn" to dodge enemy fire, both the jet and the towing vehicle slid overboard. The maintenance crew jumped clear just in time, though one sailor sustained minor injuries.

"The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard," the Navy confirmed. The warship had been deployed in regional waters for months, conducting operations to deter Yemen-based fighters. Officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

