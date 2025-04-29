"A hostile and political act": White House unlikely to renew Amazon Prime (video)

UPDATE: Amazon says they never were going to do this.

Amazon went for some truth-in-pricing and has pissed off the White House.

Spiteful White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared Amazon's announcement that they will disclose all tariff price increases on goods sold across their website "a hostile and political act" during a press conference. Unhappy with Amazon's honesty about the tariffs' impact on consumers, Leavitt is declaring them an enemy of the state.

REPORTER: Amazon will soon display a number next to the price of each product that shows how much the Trump tariffs are adding. Isn't that a perfect demonstration that it's the American consumer who is paying for these policies?



