After Russian attack, Chernobyl's "New Safe Confinement" no longer safe

In February, Russia shockingly attacked Chernobyl's sarcophagus. The damage will be challenging to repair.

In a massive affront to the memory of all the people who died cleaning up the disaster at Chernobyl, Russia struck the two billion dollar "New Safe Confinement" with an explosive drone attack. The Kyiv Independent reports on the damage and why it will be so hard to repair—fires burned for weeks, requiring destructive measures to put them out. They are only beginning to understand the extent of Russia's evil act.

