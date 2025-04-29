Liberals defeat Conservatives in Canada; Carney remains PM

A few months ago, it looked like Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party would easily replace the barely-governing Liberals in Canada's next election. But polls turned around sharply after the resignation of unpopular Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to annex Canada. The result: Liberals not only won yesterday's vote but are close to taking back the parliamentary majority they lost years ago. Poilievre lost his own seat, as did New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party was all but annihilated as voters coalesced around Prime Minister Mark Carney.



After pausing in the early morning hours, Elections Canada has resumed counting special ballots. The special ballots could be significant in a number of ridings that are still too close to call. The Liberals are projected to win another term, but CBC News has not yet projected whether it will be a minority or majority government. In his victory speech last night, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "looking forward to delivering for Canadians" and stressed he would govern with the whole country in mind.

The line that landed with me was "you can vote for Carney as Prime Minister or for Poilievre as Governor."

