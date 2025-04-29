Make your move on One Million Chessboards

When you move a piece on Nolen Royalty's One Million Chessboards, you move it for everyone. Rules still apply, but chaos reigns.

I made a website. It's called "one million chessboards dot com". it has one million chessboards on it. moving a piece moves it for everyone, instantly. no turns. you can move between boards. that's it. have fun!

Reminds me a little of Video Poker games where you play a hundred hands at once. You may remember Nolen from One Million Checkboxes.

