No AI impact found on jobs even in 'vulnerable' professions

AI guys who hope to replace human workers have a reality bite to chew on today: a study found that chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude have had no impact yet on employment levels or wages, even in those occupations widely seen as vulnerable to AI.

In a working paper released earlier this month, economists Anders Humlum and Emilie Vestergaard looked at the labor market impact of AI chatbots on 11 occupations, covering 25,000 workers and 7,000 workplaces in Denmark in 2023 and 2024. … The report should concern the tech industry, which has hyped AI's economic potential while plowing billions into infrastructure meant to support it. … "The adoption of these chatbots has been remarkably fast," Humlum told The Register. "Most workers in the exposed occupations have now adopted these chatbots. Employers are also shifting gears and actively encouraging it. But then when we look at the economic outcomes, it really has not moved the needle."

The funniest outcome even seems to be in the offing: AI deployment requiring more humans, a kind of bot-fluffing department: "AI chatbots have created new job tasks for 8.4 percent of workers, including some who do not use the tools themselves." Procurement, maintenance, compliance—at all adds up!

