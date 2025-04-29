Poor Michael Flynn discovers conspiracy theories aren't fun anymore

Michael Flynn — professional conspiracy peddler and Trump-pardoned criminal — is getting a taste of his own tinfoil-wrapped medicine.

As reported in The Bulwark, the man who once led "digital soldiers" in QAnon's imaginary war is now desperately trying to wave the white flag as his former acolytes turn their conspiracy cannons on him.

The trouble started when D.C. National Guard lawyer Earl Matthews filed a whistleblower complaint claiming Flynn's brother — Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn — lied to Congress about the military's response to January 6th — which QAnon believers have spun into a wild theory that the Flynn family orchestrated the Capitol riot.

Matthews even shared a rap song about Flynn's supposed misdeeds. Yes — there's now a QAnon diss track, and it's pretty catchy!

Flynn responded by posting that his family is "done being a f'ing pin cushion for the mob."

tldr; Man who promoted conspiratorial claims that fueled Pizzagate now shocked — SHOCKED! — that conspiracy theorists might make wild, unfounded accusations about his family.

Somewhere, a tiny violin is playing "Trust the Plan" in a minor key.

