Restoring a WW2-era Tommy gun is weirdly relaxing

Restoration isn't just for art anymore. Although, granted, some people probably would consider this vintage Thompson submachine gun a piece of art. This particular model of the iconic gun has been neglected since the late 20s, and it shows. Taking what is essentially a hunk of rust and bringing it back to life is a staggering feat, although I'm a little disappointed restorer Backyard Ballistics didn't do a thick Brooklyn accent the entire time.

…And if you are using this surprisingly relaxing video to unwind with some restoration ASMR, just make sure you turn the volume down before the live fire demo at the end.

