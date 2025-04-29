Viktoria Roshchyna made the fatal error of digging into Russia's disappearing-people-industrial-complex inside occupied Ukraine. As reported in the Washington Post, the 27-year-old Ukrainian journalist had been investigating Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives running detention facilities, documenting war crimes, and — most dangerously — naming names of officials involved in child abductions.

She went into Putin's torture archipelago to expose its horrors. She came out in a body bag with her brain and eyes removed.

Her body, discovered among hundreds of dead Ukrainian soldiers, showed Russia's greatest torture hits: electric shock burns, broken ribs, and that special kind of "extensive coronary damage" that only comes from professional sadists.

She spent her final months in the Taganrog torture facility, where her captors helped her achieve that prisoner-chic look by starving 30 kilograms off her frame. Former prisoners described the usual FSB party favors: mock drownings, electric chairs calibrated for maximum pain, and guards who treated the Geneva Convention like toilet paper.

The Kremlin's butchers even broke her hyoid bone – commonly associated with strangulation. But surely that's just another quirky side effect of their world-renowned prisoner wellness program.

Even as a prisoner, she kept spitting truth, telling guards to their faces: "You are occupiers, you came into our country, you are murdering our people… I will never cooperate with you!"

Then she disappeared. Her father got a phone call, a death notice, and eventually a corpse missing several crucial organs.

In a statement, Free Press Unlimited said, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Viktoria Roshchyna. She was incredibly brave and dedicated to her work, reporting on the horrors of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Her courage in the face of war and her determination despite the constant threat to her life were truly remarkable."



