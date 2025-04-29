Turning a full-sized PS4 into a portable console

With no followup to the criminally underrated PS Vita on the horizon and the Switch dominating the handheld market, things look pretty bleak for the future of PlayStation handhelds. One PlayStation fan, however, has refused to take this lying down. Using the ancient power of "cutting up circuit boards and soldering them back together", technician Restore Technique has squeezed the PlayStation 4 into a portable package that looks good enough to be the Vita's successor.

Just like the real thing, the PS4P (working title) has satisfyingly clicky buttons, a sleek black color scheme, and fans that sound like it's trying to achieve liftoff. It may not be as cute as the Playstacean, but anything that lets you take Bloodborne on the go is a win in my book.

