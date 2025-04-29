Video: Cake's "Going the Distance" but ripping on Elon Musk

A band has rewritten the lyrics to Cake's "Going the Distance" to mock Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk.

— KellyK🌺 (@azkellyk.bsky.social) April 24, 2025 at 1:00 AM

It works very well. Reminds me of Cake's "Comfort Eagle."

