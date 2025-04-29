Video: Cake's "Going the Distance" but ripping on Elon Musk

A band has rewritten the lyrics to Cake's "Going the Distance" to mock Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk.

Also via Bluesky:

It works very well. Reminds me of Cake's "Comfort Eagle."

Previously:

• Elon Musk spreads fake bomb threat rumor at Trump rally

• Elon Musk tells Germans not to feel 'guilt' over country's past at far-right rally

• Elon Musk dispatches DOGE agents across country before he's even inaugurated