Your wallet's new bodyguard: Grab this trio of AirTag dupes 30% off

Thieves are sneaky, but you're sneakier still when you slip a virtually undetectable KeySmart SmartCard into your wallet. Shaped like a credit card and just 2mm thick, this Bluetooth tracker can protect your wallet, ID badge, keys, and more if they're stolen or lost. Get a three-pack of these slim AirTag alternatives now for $79.97 (reg. $119.97) while inventory is still available.

Anti-theft protection that works with Apple's Find My app

KeySmart SmartCards are more discreet than bulky AirTags, but you get the exact same performance since these also work with the Apple Find My app. Add your tracked devices to the app on your Apple device and peek at the map to see where your items are IRL.

If your wallet or keys are stolen or lost, use the Apple Find My app to track its location with the help of millions of Apple devices around the world. Put it in lost mode to find the last known location on the map. If another Find My user comes across it, a message and contact information will be displayed. This increases your chances of getting your missing item back.

Do you think the missing item is probably nearby, and you just can't spot it? Turn on the nearby alert sound to track it by ear. Conversely, turn the "leave behind" alerts on to get a push notification if you forget your item and get too far from it.

The ultra-slim tracker is easy to charge up on any Qi-enabled charger. Charges last about five months. A built-in key ring slot makes it simple to add to a security badge or keychain. Durability built with an IPX8 rating, KeySmart SmartCards are dustproof and can survive up to an hour in shallow water.

KeySmart® SmartCard – Works with Apple Find My (3-Pack)

