$200 fine for woman whose pigs killed neighbor

A woman whose pigs killed and by one account "partially ate" a neighbor was ordered to pay a $200 fine, reports WTRF News from Pataskala, Ohio.

Rebecca Westergaard, 74, was found dead outside her home on Mink Street after she failed to meet with family. … In January, the pig's owner was charged with one count of animals at large, a misdemeanor. She pleaded no contest this week and was ordered to pay a $200 fine. The court also learned that the pigs were euthanized on March 26 at the request of Westergaard's family.

A legal problem was that while the law provides clear procedures for incidents involving dogs, it falls silent when pigs are involved: "The Pataskala police chief described the case as extremely distressing." The pigs' owner, anonymous due to the lack of felony charges, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of allowing the animals to escape.

