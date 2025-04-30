"Anything Can Be a Podcast" proves creativity is not limited by budget

Have you ever wanted to start a podcast to share your ideas with the world, but were stopped by equipment costs before you ever got off the ground? This may be a niche problem that affects only the most pretentious and the most cash-strapped of us, which is a somewhat odd intersection, but amateur podcaster Taylor Cartago has proven that it should be no obstacle to achieving modest fame and reaching the dizzying heights of maybe doing a live episode at your local black box theater.

Anything Can Be a Podcast embodies that spirit beautifully, with episodes ranging from "Explaining A Minecraft Movie in a Crowded Elevator" to "Explaining Ice Age While In Freezing Ice Water". It sometimes feels more like avant-garde performance art than a typical notion of a podcast, which likely goes a long way toward explaining the surprisingly big audience it's found.

All you really need is a camera, a location and a wild-ass idea. Get out there and give it a try!

