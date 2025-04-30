Bit Pong is an interactive digital ping-pong table

Image: Bit Pong Image: Bit Pong

Bit Pong is a digital table tennis game where the table is an enormous ball-sensitive display providing all sorts of pixelated shenanigans. It even folds up to allow solo play. It's described by its creator as "the future of social gaming"—the demo (embedded below) reminds me of those recent Space Invaders arcade games with similarly ginormous dot-matrix displays. [via]

The wait is over—experience Bit-Pong in all its glory! From intense table tennis-style matches to retro-cool games like "Snake," see how Bit-Pong seamlessly blends sports, interactive technology, and pure fun. This full video showcases our unique gameplay modes and highlights just how easy—and exciting—it is to bring friends and family together around the table.

