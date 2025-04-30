Build your own mini universe and fling planets around to learn how gravity works

This fun site allows users to create their own gravity simulation. You start with an empty background and can add objects by clicking and dragging your mouse. The faster you move your object before releasing, the more velocity it will have. You can increase an object's size by holding down on it.

You can create orbits, send objects flying, and learn about gravitational effects. The site provides explanations about on-screen events to teach you about gravity as you experiment. Both entertaining and educational, this simulation appeals to kids and adults alike.

Here's an interesting gravity fact: Did you know there's a place on Earth with "gravity holes"? In parts of Canada (Hudson Bay), gravity is slightly weaker than normal. This is primarily due to melted glaciers and variations in underground rock density. While it won't make you float, it's a fascinating phenomenon.

