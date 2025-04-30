Climber rescued from Mount Fuji twice in four days

According to the AP, a climber on Japan's iconic Mount Fuji called for a rescue last week after being overcome by altitude sickness. The 27-year-old Chinese student was successfully airlifted off the trail and recovered. Four days later, the student returned to the mountain and attempted another climb to retrieve items left behind during the rescue, including his phone.

The climber again experienced altitude sickness and was presumably unable to call for help without a phone. Luckily, he was discovered by another climber. He was successfully airlifted off the mountain for a second time. The climber's lost gear has not been reported, but it is likely still in place, awaiting a third attempt.

The trails on Mount Fuji are technically only open from July through September, as the mountain is snow-covered and cold, even in spring. However, there are no penalties for climbing in the off-season, nor are climbers or hikers charged for helicopter rescues, even for the second rescue in a week.

