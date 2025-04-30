Confused Navarro says it's "good news" that the GDP shrank under Trump's watch (video)

No wonder the U.S. economy is crumbling. Not only is Donald Trump a serial business failure, but his own chief trade advisor just said it's "good news" that the GDP shrank for the first time in three years.

"I've gotta say just one thing about today's news: that's the best negative print I have ever seen in my life!" said Peter Navarro on CNBC this morning after news broke that the gross domestic product contracted by 0.3% from January to March.

Navarro then explains that if you can just use your imagination and "strip out the negative effects of the surging imports because of the tariffs," you see that you actually "had 3% growth." (No wonder Elon Musk called him a "moron.")

"So, we really like where we're at now," Navarro concluded, before stirring up another batch of Kool-Aid. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Peter Navarro on CNBC reacts to the shrinking GDP number by insisting it's actually good news because if you strip out the effect of tariffs "you have 3 percent growth. So we really like where we're at now." pic.twitter.com/iVQoKy4ijf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025

Previously: Musk can't fight Trump on tariffs, so he hits Navarro with Xitter spray: "Truly a moron"