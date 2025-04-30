Minecraft music released on an appropriately blocky format

Since 2010, C418's pivotal Minecraft soundtrack become etched into the minds of the game's massive player base—now over 200 million active monthly users. Beyond its origins in videogame culture, the album is revered as a modern ambient electronic masterpiece, earning praise from the likes of Aphex Twin. Earlier this month, it was even added to the US Library of Congress's National Recording Registry among other "defining sounds of history and culture." Listen below.

While the soundtrack has seen physical releases on vinyl and CD since 2015 via Ghostly International, it has never received an official cassette release until now. On April 15, Ghostly announced a limited edition cassette box set, featuring both the Alpha (green shell) and Beta (red shell) volumes. The set will release on June 13, with Alpha and Beta cassettes also available separately in orange shells.

Why cassette? Because the music for a game about cubes obviously deserves to be delivered in the most blocklike format possible.

The limited edition cassette box set is available for pre-order now through Ghostly for $29. Individual cassettes, two vinyl variants, and a CD version are also available: Pre-order here.

image: Ghostly International

Previously:

• Minecraft soundtrack inducted into Library of Congress