New Star Wars animated series to debut inside Fortnite

On May 2nd, a special Star Wars watch party will be available to Fortnite players, giving them a head start on the new Disney+ series Tales from the Underworld.

Per THR, Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld, an upcoming animated series, will be traveling from its regular home on Disney+ to a Fortnite island far, far away. The first two episodes of the show will premiere on the Epic platform on May 2, two days before they come to Disney+ on May 4. During the preview, wannabe Jedi will be able to join a special Star Wars Watch Party island, where they'll be able to watch the episodes while they "battle enemies"—just as Walt always dreamed.

The modern execs seem very excited to be breaking new ground of their own, at least. "For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date–giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together," said Sean Shoptaw, executive VP of Disney Games & Digital Entertainment, in a statement. "We are reimagining what's possible with immersive storytelling in Fortnite with one of the world's most beloved franchises," added Epic president Adam Sussman. "Stay tuned for a lot more to come."