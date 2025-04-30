Europeans apparently have better things to do than hang out in Elon Musk's digital carnival of horrors.

According to mandatory reporting figures from Xitter, 11 million Europeans have said au revoir, auf wiedersehen, adiós, and arrivederci since August. As reported by Politco, France led the great escape with 2.7 million users bidding adieu, while Poland and Germany weren't far behind.

Lithuania and Luxembourg led the bail out, with a quarter of their users pulling the ejector seat. (And if you think that's bad, take a look at Tesla's sales in Europe, which fell 58% in the first two months of 2025.)

Meanwhile, the European Commission's investigation into X's commitment to fighting disinformation continues at the speed of continental drift.

Somewhere in an underground panic room, a sad billionaire edgelord and his team of Diablo players are learning that Europeans have a low tolerance for websites that make Truth Social look like a Harvard symposium.