The feral cats of Disneyland

During the day, Disneyland is ruled by a mouse, but at night, however, the tables turn.

Disneyland has developed a symbiotic relationship with a legion of feral cats. Early cats took up residence in Sleeping Beauty's castle, and flea control necessitated Disney's adoption of them. Over time, it became clear the cats were providing a service of natural rodent control at the park, and so Disney has taken care of them.

I have seen these cuties roaming the park, generally more often in DCA than Disneyland proper.

