YouTuber Ellie Blackwood's retelling of the "The Handbook for Mortals" bestseller scam is fantastic.

Having only heard the bits excerpted in this video, I feel confident that the story of the scam is better than the book the scam promoted. Every unpeeled layer, each new wrinkle, and every odd character connected to it make it weirder.

The excerpts as read in the video made me cringe.

