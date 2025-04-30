Trump "Golden Age" brings U.S. worst quarter since Covid

Donald Trump promised voters a "Golden Age", but the stock market sank after he announced tarriffs and the U.S. economy experienced its worst quarter since the Covid pandemic.

Figures to be released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday are expected to show that the United States' gross domestic product grew much more slowly in the first quarter of the year, compared with the final months of 2024. The quarterly GDP report covers the final weeks of the Biden administration and the early months of Trump's term, including the first rumblings of the president's new trade war. Growth was dragged down in part by a surge of imports, as businesses and consumers raced to stock up before Trump's sweeping tariffs took effect in early April. Imports are a net negative for GDP.