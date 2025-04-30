Ukulele YouTube videos ripped off on TikTok

Roz and Graham Hall from Stockton, England, run the Eagle Ukes YouTube channel. They found that their videos were being ripped off on TikTok—and doing very well there, with millions of views. But they learned to their dismay that TikTok has no particular interest in taking down successful content.

"They had taken 35 of our videos and clipped them down." … During that time, the fake profile reached 14,000 followers and one video reached 1.2m views. Mr Hall added: "We went to TikTok and said we were being impersonated. "Initially, they said that they could not see any violations but we kept reporting the videos and so did our followers.

It sounds from the article like the Halls didn't know the right incantations to get TikTok to pay attention (in the U.S., that might be a DMCA takedown) and spent a few weeks being ignored until their case started to go viral. The outcome, of course: "They have now set up their own TikTok account to try to reach the younger audience" there.

