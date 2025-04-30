Watch: Adorable felt sandwich comes to life in stop-motion animation

PB&J is a short stop motion film by Andrea Love. The subject matter of this video, made entirely of felt, will make your day a bit more warm and fuzzy. As a miniature, felt PB&J gets prepared, the perfect sound effects play (like the squish of jelly or the slice of bread).

It's amazing how Love is able to make the felt move like actual PB&J as the condiments are spread onto the little sandwich. This video is 15 seconds of pure, PB&J flavored bliss. Unfortunately, I'm hungry now, but nothing in my fridge feels as appetizing as the sandwich in the video.

Andrea Love is a stop motion animator and fiber artist best known for her charming miniature worlds made almost entirely out of felt. Her work is distinctive for its handcrafted quality, and meticulous detail. She often focuses on cozy, everyday moments—cooking, cleaning, or interacting with tiny creatures.

See also: Stop-motion spaghetti made from everyday objects (video)