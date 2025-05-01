Armadillo chows down on a "termite mound" birthday cake

Join me in sending an enthusiastic "happy birthday!" wish to Julio, Maryland Zoo's cute-as-can-be southern three-banded armadillo ambassador, who recently turned 17! The cute little armored fellow celebrated with a birthday "cake" that was created to look like a termite mound—and stuffed full of delicious and nutritious bugs!

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute states that the southern three-banded armadillo, which is native to South America, is the only armadillo that can actually curl up into a complete ball, explaining that:

The hard carapace covering their bodies develops from the skin and is composed of strong, bony plates, called scutes. The tail, top of head and the outer surfaces of the limbs are also usually armored. . . When frightened, they will roll up almost all the way until their armor forms a trap that snaps closed on their predator's hand or paw. The shell also helps protect them from the thorny vegetation that armadillos frequently pass through.

The National Zoo also claims that southern three-banded armadillos are the only species of armadillo that aren't very good diggers—but they clearly haven't seen how Julio attacks his "termite mound" cake with his tough-yet-adorable little claws!

Enjoy watching Julio snack on his birthday cake. I especially love how you can see glimpses of his hairy skin poking out in between his tough carapace—it's almost too precious for words.

And if you want to see more of Julio, here he is snacking on some cheerios, in a perfect example of armadillo ASMR. And for more critters, check out Maryland Zoo's YouTube.

